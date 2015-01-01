SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Siddiqui YS, Abbas MB, Anwer A, Abbas M, Chowdhry M, Khurana S. J. Orthop. Case Rep. 2023; 13(9): 88-92.

(Copyright © 2023, Indian Orthopaedic Research Group)

10.13107/jocr.2023.v13.i09.3888

37753136

PMC10519309

INTRODUCTION: Chondro-epiphyseal separation of the distal humerus is a rare injury, which can occur as a consequence of excessive traction on the upper extremity accompanying a dystocic birth or one complicated by cephalopelvic disproportion. Such fracture patterns can also result from a combination of rotatory and shear forces, also typically seen following child abuse. It can be easily mistaken for a posterior elbow dislocation, creating a delay in diagnosis. Since unossified cartilage cannot be seen radiographically, these injuries are better appreciated by ultrasound or magnetic resonance imaging. CASE REPORT: We present a case of an 8-day-old neonate who presented with pseudoparesis of the left arm following birth. Posterior displacement of the elbow joint was identified on the radiograph. On ultrasound, a trans-physical supracondylar distal humerus fracture was identified. This was presumed as trauma secondary to a difficult delivery. At the 11th week of follow-up, the patient presented with a fracture of the right proximal tibia, followed by a fracture shaft left femur at 5 months of follow-up. Chest X-ray at this time revealed uniting rib fractures with callus formation. After ruling out any congenital collagen disorder (osteogenesis imperfecta), the patient was diagnosed with a case of battered baby syndrome. The case was reported to child protection services and parents were questioned and counseled for the same.

CONCLUSION: This case report highlights the importance of a high degree of suspicion of child abuse in any child with a rare fracture pattern, uncommon serial fracture occurrence, and unconventional clinic-radiological presentation.


Language: en

child abuse; battered baby; birth trauma; Neonate; physeal separation

