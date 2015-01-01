|
INTRODUCTION: In 2016, 5,712 American Indian/Alaskan Native (AI/AN) women and girls were reported missing in the United States. In Canada, 4% of the population is Indigenous, yet Indigenous females represent 50% of all sex trafficking victims. This systematic mixed-studies review examined the effects of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) to define a role for nurses.
historical trauma; Indigenous women and girls; missingness; MMIWG