Abstract

INTRODUCTION: In 2016, 5,712 American Indian/Alaskan Native (AI/AN) women and girls were reported missing in the United States. In Canada, 4% of the population is Indigenous, yet Indigenous females represent 50% of all sex trafficking victims. This systematic mixed-studies review examined the effects of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG) to define a role for nurses.



METHODS: We used five databases with keywords, inclusion criteria, and the Mixed Methods Appraisal Tool.



RESULTS: Findings of 22 papers discuss: (a) demographic data; (b) factors that increase vulnerability of AI/AN women; and (c) how nurses can decrease the prevalence of MMIW.



DISCUSSION: Nurses are the first provider patients see when accessing care. Increasing knowledge about the impact of violence against AI/AN women and girls is the first step in identifying measures needed to address this public health concern.

