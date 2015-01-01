Abstract

Intimate partner violence (IPV), understood as physical, sexual, and psychological aggression, is a pernicious health problem that is as or more prevalent in sexual and gender minority (SGM) relationships as in heterosexual and cisgender ones. IPV has many impacts, including physical and psychological health consequences. Effective treatment of abusers is needed to reduce IPV in SGM communities. Yet IPV in SGM relationships is understudied, making it difficult to determine whether current treatment, designed for people who identify as cisgender and heterosexual, is effective for SGM IPV abusers. This perspective identifies policy barriers to and recommendations for improving IPV perpetrator treatment for SGM individuals.

