|
Citation
|
Dean FM, Beymer MR, Schaughency KCL, Kaplansky GF, Allman MWR, Anke KM. LGBT Health 2023; 10(S1): S70-S78.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37754919
|
Abstract
|
PURPOSE: The primary objective was to analyze the association between sexual orientation and physical abuse victimization using a representative sample from the U.S. active-duty military population. The secondary objective was to determine if differences exist by sexual orientation in perceived barriers (e.g., stigma) to mental health care utilization among physical abuse victimization survivors.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Humans; Female; Male; United States; Cross-Sectional Studies; victimization; military; *Sexual and Gender Minorities; *Military Personnel; health disparities; Health Related Behaviors Survey; Heterosexuality; physical abuse; Physical Abuse