Avila I, Patel S, Parker KL, Whitton SW. LGBT Health 2023; 10(S1): S1-S5.

(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)

10.1089/lgbt.2023.0240

37754920

Violence affects every community but is particularly prevalent among sexual and gender minority (SGM) people. Although research on violence within SGM populations is increasing, knowledge gaps remain that limit development of evidence-based policy, prevention, and intervention efforts to reduce the violence disparities the SGM community faces. In 2021, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) hosted a multiphase scientific workshop to identify and prioritize key research needs to further our understanding of violence affecting SGM communities and its health outcomes. In this perspective, we summarize the research needs identified. NIH supports this special issue as an outcome of the scientific workshop.


violence; research; sexual and gender minority; opportunities

