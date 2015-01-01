Abstract

PURPOSE: This study examines adolescents' self-reported school-based developmental assets and four intersecting social positions as they relate to prevalence of bullying involvement.



METHODS: Participants were 80,456 ninth and 11th grade students who participated in the 2019 Minnesota Student Survey (30.2% youth of color; 11% lesbian/gay/bisexual/pansexual/queer/questioning; 2.9% transgender/gender diverse [TGD] or gender questioning). Exhaustive Chi-square Automatic Interaction Detection analysis was used to identify school-based developmental assets (i.e., school safety, school adult support) and intersecting social positions (i.e., sexual identity; gender identity/modality; racial/ethnic identity; physical disabilities/chronic illness; and/or mental health/behavioral/emotional problems) associated with the highest prevalence of involvement as physical and relational bullies, victims, and bully-victims.



RESULTS: Adolescents with 2+ marginalized social positions who often lacked school-based developmental assets were part of nearly all the highest prevalence bullying involvement groups. TGD and gender questioning adolescents, Native American youth, and youth living with both physical disabilities/chronic illness and mental health/emotional/behavioral problems-most of whom had additional marginalized social positions and lacked school-based assets-were particularly overrepresented in high prevalence groups. For example, 31.1% of TGD or gender questioning youth of color living with both types of disabilities/health problems who did not feel strongly that school was safe reported involvement as physical bully-victims-nearly six times the sample average rate.



CONCLUSION: Adolescents with multiple marginalized social positions and those lacking certain school-based assets-often overlapping categories-were involved in bullying at higher-than-average rates.



FINDINGS underscore the need for schools to address intersecting experiences of stigma and structural oppression that may perpetuate bullying involvement disparities.

