Abstract

PURPOSE: Sexual and relationship violence has devasting effects on the health and well-being of college students. This study assessed the prevalence of dating abuse victimization and harassment among sexual and gender minority (SGM) college students within the first 3 months of college enrollment and identified potential demographic differences in exposure.



METHODS: Data are from the 2020 to 2021 Sexual Assault Prevention for Undergraduates digital sexual assault prevention program (N = 250,359). Descriptive statistics were used to determine 3-month prevalence of dating abuse victimization and harassment among gender identity and sexual orientation subgroups and to examine within-group differences based on race and ethnicity.



RESULTS: Dating abuse victimization during college was reported by 6.5% of transgender women, 5.0% of transgender men, 5.0% of genderqueer/nonconforming students, 2.0% of "women," and 1.0% of "men." Harassment during college was reported by 13.7% of genderqueer/nonconforming students, 11.2% of transgender women, 8.9% of transgender men, 8.7% of "women," and 1.6% of "men." Students who identified with more than one sexual orientation identity reported the highest rates of dating abuse (3.9%) and harassment (14.9%) during college. SGM students with particular racial/ethnic identities (i.e., Indigenous, multiracial) reported disproportionately higher rates, particularly American Indian/Alaska Native/Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander students who identified as transgender men (42.9%), transgender women (41.7%), genderqueer/nonconforming students (26.1%), queer/pansexual/questioning students (20%), and students with multiple sexual orientation identities (36.4%).



CONCLUSION: Targeted intervention strategies and resources are needed on college campuses to support the needs and experiences of SGM students, including students who identify as Indigenous, multiracial, and other persons of color.

