PURPOSE: The purpose of the present study was to identify the prevalence and intrapersonal predictors of physical violence toward and sexual assault of lesbian and bisexual women and the associated mental health outcomes.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study included 497 U.S.-based lesbian and bisexual women, who completed an online survey during January-February 2022, to investigate physical violence and sexual assault and mental health outcomes. Chi-square, independent-samples t-tests, logistic regression, and multiple linear regression were utilized.



RESULTS: More than 25% of the sample reported being the victim of physical violence or sexual assault because of their sexual orientation in the past 12 months. Social support decreased the probability and being out increased the probability of all forms of physical violence and sexual assault (all p < 0.01). Having less educational attainment increased the probability of being punched, hit, kicked, or beaten; assaulted with a weapon; or being sexually assaulted, while living in the Northeast increased the probability of being punched, hit, kicked, or beaten; assaulted with a weapon; or having objects thrown at them (all p < 0.05). Significantly higher mean scores for suicidal ideation were reported by those who had been victims of sexual assault because of their sexual orientation in the past 12 months (p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: Interventions to address physical violence toward and sexual assault of lesbian and bisexual women should include increasing social support and protections for those who are out about their sexual orientation. In addition, lesbian and bisexual women who experience sexual assault may need resources to address suicidal ideation.

