Citation
Kirschbaum AL, Metheny N, Skakoon-Sparling S, Grace D, Yakubovich AR, Cox J, Palachi A, Sang JM, O'Campo P, Tan DHS, Hart TA. LGBT Health 2023; 10(S1): S89-S97.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
DOI
PMID
37754925
Abstract
PURPOSE: Bidirectional intimate partner violence (IPV), the reporting of both IPV victimization and perpetration, is likely the most common form of violence among gay, bisexual, and other sexual minority men (GBM) and is thought to be part of a larger syndemic of stressors. This purpose of this study was to examine associations between syndemic factors and lifetime bidirectional IPV among GBM in three Canadian cities to inform future interventions.
Language: en
Keywords
Child; Humans; Male; Ethanol; *Sexual and Gender Minorities; *Alcoholism; *Intimate Partner Violence; bidirectional IPV; Canada/epidemiology; gay and bisexual men; sexual minority men; syndemic; Syndemic