Abstract

PURPOSE: There is a dearth of research on violence and adverse experiences among LGBT midlife and older adults. The goal of this article was to present tailored measures and investigate the relationship between adverse experiences, health, and age.



METHODS: Based on the Health Equity Promotion Model, we examined lifetime violence, lifetime discrimination, and contemporary microaggressions among LGBT adults, aged 50 and older, utilizing data from Aging with Pride: National Health, Aging, and Sexuality/Gender Study. We examined subgroup differences, the interrelationships between adverse experiences, and the association with health, taking into consideration interactions by age.



RESULTS: Distinct aspects of these experiences were effectively captured by tailored measures. Important subgroup differences emerged with high levels of lifetime violence among sexually diverse adults, gay and bisexual men, and transgender adults. Experiences of violence remained a significant predictor across all three health outcomes, after controlling for both lifetime discrimination and microaggressions. Microaggressions had a significant contribution to comorbidity for those with a low level of lifetime violence. The interaction effects suggest that comorbidity increases as the number of lifetime violence experiences increases for those who are younger. As age increased, the lifetime violence effect on comorbidity diminished whereas the microaggressions effect became stronger.



CONCLUSION: Greater attention to the sequelae of lifetime violence and other adverse events among midlife and older adults is needed as well as the development and testing of both downstream and upstream interventions to reduce and mitigate the impact of these experiences on the well-being of LGBT midlife and older adults.

Language: en