Citation
Scott SB, Pulice-Farrow L, Do QA, Brunett KM, Balsam KF. LGBT Health 2023; 10(S1): S20-S27.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
DOI
PMID
37754927
Abstract
PURPOSE: Transgender and nonbinary (TNB) adults experience disproportionate levels of intimate partner violence (IPV) compared with cisgender populations. Most research with TNB samples has focused on individual and demographic risk factors associated with IPV. Scarce research with TNB samples has evaluated how relational factors correlate with IPV victimization, which would be more consistent with dyadic models of IPV. The current study assessed associations between relational factors and psychological and physical victimization among TNB adults and their significant others.
Language: en
Keywords
intimate partner violence; transgender; relationship quality; nonbinary; dyadic coping