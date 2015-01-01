Abstract

PURPOSE: This qualitative study explores the pathways by which various forms of intimate partner violence (IPV) impact the sexual health behaviors of cisgender identified sexual minority men (SMM).



METHODS: Semi-structured interviews were conducted with 23 racially and ethnically diverse SMM who recently experienced IPV and 10 clinical and social service providers focused on how experiences of IPV directly or indirectly influences sexual risk as well as engagement in HIV prevention behaviors (e.g., pre-exposure prophylaxis [PrEP] use). Applied thematic analysis, including cycles of analytic memo writing and coding, aided the identification of patterns across the data.



RESULTS: Analyses yielded three overarching themes: use of condoms, use of PrEP, and HIV and sexually transmitted infections (STIs). Participants described different ways condom use or nonuse was a mechanism by which power and/or control might be asserted by one partner over the other partner. A range of responses to questions about PrEP were identified, including partners encouraging PrEP use, as well as avoidance of conversations about PrEP or actual PrEP use, to prevent experiencing aggression or IPV from partners. Responses regarding HIV/STIs included those ranging from a new diagnosis being a potential trigger for violence to the exploitation of status to control partners.



CONCLUSION: These findings suggest that in relationships with IPV, HIV prevention strategies can be sources of relationship control and trigger abuse. Addressing IPV may help to prevent HIV/STI transmission and promote the health of SMM. In addition, long-acting formulations of PrEP may be a promising strategy for SMM experiencing IPV when oral PrEP medications may be a risk factor for violence.

Language: en