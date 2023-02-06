|
Citation
Buyurgan S, Bozkurt Babus S, Yarkac A, Kose A, Usluer HO, Ayrık C, Narcı H, Örekici Temel G. Prehosp. Disaster Med. 2023; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2023, Cambridge University Press)
DOI
PMID
37753627
Abstract
INTRODUCTION: Earthquakes are sudden-onset natural disasters that are associated with substantial material damage, resulting in the collapse of built environment with a high rate of mortality, injury, and disability. Crush syndrome, which can be seen after devastating earthquakes, can lead to acute kidney injury (AKI) and patients may require amputation, fasciotomy, and dialysis. Supportive treatment has an important role in the prognosis of these patients. STUDY OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to investigate the demographic and clinical characteristics of traumatic earthquake survivors admitted to the emergency department (ED) of a hospital, which was close to the earthquake zone but not affected by the earthquake, after the February 6, 2023 Kahramanmaraş (Turkey) earthquakes.
Language: en
Keywords
emergency department; earthquake; acute kidney injury; crush injury; dialysis