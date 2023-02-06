Abstract

INTRODUCTION: Earthquakes are sudden-onset natural disasters that are associated with substantial material damage, resulting in the collapse of built environment with a high rate of mortality, injury, and disability. Crush syndrome, which can be seen after devastating earthquakes, can lead to acute kidney injury (AKI) and patients may require amputation, fasciotomy, and dialysis. Supportive treatment has an important role in the prognosis of these patients. STUDY OBJECTIVE: The aim of this study was to investigate the demographic and clinical characteristics of traumatic earthquake survivors admitted to the emergency department (ED) of a hospital, which was close to the earthquake zone but not affected by the earthquake, after the February 6, 2023 Kahramanmaraş (Turkey) earthquakes.



MATERIALS AND METHODS: This study was conducted by retrospectively analyzing the data of 1,110 traumatized earthquake survivors admitted to the ED of a tertiary care university hospital from February 6(th) through February 20(th), 2023. Age; gender; time of presentation; presence of comorbid diseases; ED triage category; duration of stay under debris; presence of additional trauma; laboratory tests; presence of AKI; presence of crush injury and injury sites; supportive treatment (fluid replacement and intravenous [IV] sodium bicarbonate); need for amputation, dialysis, and fasciotomy; duration of hospitalization; and outcome of ED were evaluated.



RESULTS: Of the 1,110 traumatic victims in this study, 55.5% were female patients. The mean age of the patients was 45.94 (SD = 16.7) years; the youngest was 18 years old and the oldest was 95 years old. Crush injury was detected in 18.8% and AKI in 3.0% of the patients. Dialysis, amputation, and fasciotomy were required in 1.6%, 2.8%, and 1.4% of the patients, respectively. In total, 29.2% of patients were hospitalized, including 2.9% admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) and 26.3% to the relevant ward. In total, 0.3% of the patients included in the study died at ED.



CONCLUSION: Post-earthquake patients may present with crush injury, AKI may develop, and fasciotomy, amputation, and dialysis may be needed, so hospitals and EDs should be prepared for natural disasters such as earthquakes.

Language: en