Abstract

This study investigated the incidence of sport-related concussion (SRC) in sports, effect of athlete knowledge on reporting behavior differences between collegiate and non-collegiate athletes, and differences in SRC symptoms between sexes and level of participation. In this cross-sectional survey, 1 344 Japanese collegiate and non-collegiate athletes from a single institute were analyzed. Using a web-based survey, demographics, general SRC, knowledge of SRC, the most recent SRC reporting behaviors, and symptom presentation were examined. The prevalence of SRC during the academic year 2016-2017 was 2.68 (95% confidence interval [CI]: 1.88-3.69) across all sports. The prevalence of SRC was 33.3 (95% CI: 17.96-51.83) in rugby union and 8.33 (95% CI: 1.03-27.00) in women's soccer. The prevalence of SRC in males (3.47 [95% CI: 2.38-4.86] was 3.65 times higher than that in females (0.95 [95% CI: 0.26-2.41]). In total, the mean total score of knowledge was 5.30 (4.2) across 25 questions; dizziness was the most well-known symptom (867/1 344, 64.5%), followed by headache (59.3%). Being more emotional (44/1 345, 3.3%) was the least frequently known symptom. Level of participation did not affect scores (5.16 [3.96] vs. 5.52 [4.54]; p ​= ​0.131). All 87 disclosing participants experienced drowsiness and irritability and felt more emotional. In terms of sex and participant level, no significant differences were found in any symptoms. This study found very low rates of concussion education in Japan. Dissemination of concussion education is essential in the future to recognize concussion earlier and prevent severe concussive injury.

