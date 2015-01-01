Abstract

INTRODUCTION: We investigated whether the Death/Suicide Implicit Association Test (D/S-IAT) predicted suicidal ideation (SI) in psychiatric inpatients.



METHODS: One hundred eighty veterans admitted for either SI or suicidal behavior (SB) (the primary sample) (N = 90) or alcohol detoxification (N = 90) completed the D/S-IAT and scales measuring SI. Correlation and regression coefficients were measured between the D/S-IAT (as a full-scale or dichotomized score [D > 0]) and self-reported current or imminent SI (over the next 1-3 days).



RESULTS: In the primary sample, the full-scale D/S-IAT was significantly correlated with the intensity of current SI (r = 0.22, p = 0.04) and especially with wishes to be dead (r = 0.35, p < 0.001). The intensity of imminent SI was significantly predicted by the full-scale (p = 0.02) and dichotomized D/S-IAT score (p = 0.05) in a multiple regression model. However, no significant associations were observed when both the D/S-IAT score and current (present/absent) or imminent SI (occurred/did not occur) were dichotomous measures. In participants receiving alcohol detoxification, the D/S-IAT significantly predicted only wishes to be dead (r = 0.33, p < 0.001).



CONCLUSION: The full-scale D/S-IAT score predicted the current intensity of wishes to be dead in both inpatient samples, and current and imminent SI in participants admitted for SI/SB. The dichotomized D/S-IAT score did not predict the simple occurrence of SI.

