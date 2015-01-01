Abstract

BACKGROUND: The accurate assessment of burn depth is crucial for determining appropriate treatment. Telemedicine has emerged as a promising tool for supporting burn diagnosis and decision-making, as it allows for remote consultation with burn specialists and access to high-quality imaging. The aim of this study was to evaluate the diagnostic capabilities of telemedicine in diagnosing burn depth.



METHODS: A total of 15 Iranian surgeons participated in this study; they were presented with 13 images of partial thickness burn ulcers located on the extremities and trunk of patients. The participating surgeons were required to provide their diagnoses of burn type and depth, as well as the necessity of surgical intervention, and their responses were recorded.



RESULTS: Data from 11 participants and 143 responses were analyzed. The average diagnostic accuracy for superficial burns was 79.3%, while for deep burns, it was 13.72%. The mean total diagnostic accuracy was 75.2%.



CONCLUSION: The results of this study suggest that photographs can be a reliable diagnostic tool for evaluating superficial burns. However, photographs are neither valid nor reliable for assessing burn depth. These findings have important implications for the use of telemedicine in burn diagnosis and indicate that additional diagnostic tools may be necessary for accurate assessment of deep burns.

Language: en