|
Citation
|
Shahdadi H, Rezayi S, Shahrahmani F, Mohamadi AA. Telemed. Rep. 2023; 4(1): 266-270.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Mary Ann Liebert Publishers)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37753248
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: The accurate assessment of burn depth is crucial for determining appropriate treatment. Telemedicine has emerged as a promising tool for supporting burn diagnosis and decision-making, as it allows for remote consultation with burn specialists and access to high-quality imaging. The aim of this study was to evaluate the diagnostic capabilities of telemedicine in diagnosing burn depth.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
burn; telemedicine; photograph; surgeons