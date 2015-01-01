|
Meesters Y, Schoevers RA. Tijdschr. Psychiatr. 2023; 65(8): 504-508.
Over bevingen en bioritme; slaapproblemen in het Groninger aardbevingsgebied
(Copyright © 2023, Uitgeverij de Tijdstroom)
37755931
BACKGROUND: Gas extraction-induced earthquakes have been taking place in the province of Groningen , the Netherlands, for many years. These lead to damage to homes and other buildings. This damage, and the way in which claims are handled, leads to physical and mental health problems, including sleeping problems.
