Abstract

BACKGROUND: Gas extraction-induced earthquakes have been taking place in the province of Groningen , the Netherlands, for many years. These lead to damage to homes and other buildings. This damage, and the way in which claims are handled, leads to physical and mental health problems, including sleeping problems.



AIM: Drawing attention to the regional problems related to gas-extraction and, in particular, sleeping problems.



METHOD: To describe of the background situation based on available sources and naming the mental consequences, especially sleep complaints. Also to calculate patterns in the course of the earthquakes related to the time of day and the season based on the KNMI (The Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute) registrations since 12-8-2012.



RESULTS: Most serious earthquakes in the last decade have occurred at night and when the sun has set.



CONCLUSION: Because the most serious quakes take place during the period when it is dark during the day, this will influence sleeping behavior. Mental health care could play a role by stimulating research and treatment of these sleep complaints in order to prevent more serious complaints. Some possible suggestions are described.

Language: nl