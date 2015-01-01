Abstract

Abusing controlled substances, including cannabis and various drugs, can result in severe intoxication and even death. Therefore, a comprehensive postmortem analysis is crucial for understanding the underlying causes of such fatalities. This narrative review discusses the characteristics of commonly abused controlled substances, the methodologies employed in postmortem analysis, lethal dosage levels, mechanisms of toxicity, side effects, and existing regulations. The focus centers on seven prevalent groups of controlled substances, namely cannabis, opioids, amphetamine-type stimulants, cocaine, new psychoactive substances, and hallucinogens. These groups have been linked to an increased risk of fatal overdose. Most substances in these groups exert neurotoxic effects by targeting the central nervous system (CNS). Consequently, strict regulation is essential to mitigate the potential harm posed by these substances. To combat abuse, prescribers must adhere to guidelines to ensure their prescribed medications comply with the outlined regulations. Through an enhanced understanding of controlled substance abuse and its consequences, more effective strategies can be developed to reduce its prevalence and associated mortality.

Language: en