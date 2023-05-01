SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Xiao Q, Wen X, Hu X, Han M, Cui Y, Wang J, Luo L. Zhongguo Yi Liao Qi Xie Za Zhi 2023; 47(5): 539-544.

(Copyright © 2023, Guo jia yi yao guan li ju Yi liao qi xie qing bao zhong xin zhan)

10.3969/j.issn.1671-7104.2023.05.014

37753894

The primary cause of injury and death in the elderly has been reflected in fall the elderly, so the application of reasonable and effective prevention strategies has great significance in reducing the risk of fall in the elderly. The research progress of virtual reality technology applied in preventing fall in the elderly at home and abroad over the years was systematically reviewed in this study. The mechanism of the technology in preventing fall in the elderly was mainly elaborated from five aspects of improving balance ability, gait disturbance, cognitive impairment, muscle strength and the fear psychology of falling. The purpose of this thesis is to broaden the research ideas of medical personnel on the prevention of fall of the elderly, provide more effective clinical practice plans, reduce the occurrence of fall, and guarantee the safety of the elderly.


Aged; Humans; Technology; fall; *Gait; *Virtual Reality; Muscle Strength; the elderly; virtual reality technology

