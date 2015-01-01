Abstract

This report describes the rate of emergency department visits from substance use disorder among adults.



The rate of emergency department visits with a primary diagnosis of a substance use disorder among adults increased from 74.4 per 10,000 population during 2018-2019 to 103.8 during 2020-2021. Between these two periods, this rate increased 42% among patients aged 18-34 years (from 86.1 to 122.5) and 38% among patients aged ≥35 years (from 69.5 to 96.1). During both 2018-2019 and 2020-2021, adults aged 18-34 years were more likely to visit an emergency department for substance abuse, use, or dependence than were those aged ≥35 years.



Source: National Center for Health Statistics, National Hospital Ambulatory Medical Care Survey, 2018-2021. https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/ahcd/index.htm



* Number of visits per 10,000 population, based on estimates of the civilian, noninstitutionalized population developed by the U.S. Census Bureau, which reflect the population as of July 1 each year; with 95% CIs indicated by error bars.



† Based on a sample of visits to emergency departments in noninstitutional general and short-stay hospitals, exclusive of federal, military, and Veterans Administration hospitals, located in the 50 states and District of Columbia.



§ Emergency department visits with diagnosed mental and behavioral disorders attributed to psychoactive substance use were identified using International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, Clinical Modification codes F10-F19.



For more information on this topic, CDC recommends the following link: https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/featured-topics/substance-use-disorders/

Language: en