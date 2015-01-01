|
Citation
|
Nazir F, Ali Y, Sharma A, Zheng Z, Haque MM. Anal. Meth. Accid. Res. 2023; 39: e100278.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Elsevier Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
A connected environment provides driving aids to assist drivers in decision-making and aims to make driving manoeuvres safer by minimising uncertainty associated with decisions. The role of a connected environment becomes vital for car-following manoeuvres in a safety-critical event, whereby drivers follow a lead vehicle, and if timely action is not taken, it is likely to lead to a rear-end collision. Moreover, how different drivers perceive and react to the same information needs to be explored to understand the differential effects of a connected environment on car-following behaviour. As such, this study investigated the effects of the traditional and connected environments on car-following crash risk using traffic conflict techniques. Data were collected using the CARRS-Q advanced driving simulator, whereby 78 participants performed a car-following task in two randomised driving conditions: baseline (without driving aids) and connected environment (with driving aids). The safety-critical event in the car-following scenario was the leader's hard braking, for which participants received advance information, besides several other driving aids. Modified time-to-collision was used as the traffic conflict measure for characterising rear-end crash risk and modelled using a generalised extreme value (GEV) model in the Bayesian framework. This model incorporated driving-related factors and driver demographics to address the non-stationarity issue of traffic extremes.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
Car-following; Connected environment; Extreme value theory; Generalised Extreme Value model; Safety