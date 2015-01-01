SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Assistant Professor, Department of CSE, B.S Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technolog, Ahamed VN, Prakash A, Ziyath M. Ind. J. Sci. Technol. 2023; 16(32): 2548-2559.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, Informatics Publishing)

DOI

10.17485/IJST/v16i32.1319

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This Study is centered on developing suitable method to reduce road accidents and improve individual traﬃc management as a part of smart cities development.

METHODS: A new hybrid deep learning-based model which uses a hybrid deep learning technique (TCC-HDL) is proposed to collect data on traﬃc patterns and send vehicles along the most eﬃcient routes. The data are collected from kaggle about 8,000 roadside of 12-hour manual counts. From the extracted data, traﬃc congestion is predicted by new hybrid deep learning approach such as Recurrent capsule networks (CapsRNN), Fuzzy Interface System (FIS) and Optimized Bi-LSTM (O-Bidirectional Long short Memory). The proposed model TCC-HDL has been analyzed in terms of Accuracy, Precision, F-Measure and Recall with the standard algorithms like Bi-LSTM, CapsRNN, GRU, and LSTM. The information comes from the Highway Traﬃc Crash Dataset. Statistical features, higher-order statistical features, correlation-based features, and database features are used to extract information from the collected data.

FINDINGS: The work achieved 0.0102 to 0.1043% improvement in terms of accuracy, 0.0088% to 0.2133% of Precision, 0.039% to 0.2364% of Recall and 0.0056% to 0.083% of F-Measure. Novelty: New hybrid deep learning approach for predicting the situation of heavy traﬃc CapsRNN algorithm which has the better action recogoization and Bi-LSTM is the long term prediction of data which optimized using RSOA can fused together and it is fed as input to Fuzzy Interface System (FIS).


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print