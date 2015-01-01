Abstract

OBJECTIVES: This Study is centered on developing suitable method to reduce road accidents and improve individual traﬃc management as a part of smart cities development.



METHODS: A new hybrid deep learning-based model which uses a hybrid deep learning technique (TCC-HDL) is proposed to collect data on traﬃc patterns and send vehicles along the most eﬃcient routes. The data are collected from kaggle about 8,000 roadside of 12-hour manual counts. From the extracted data, traﬃc congestion is predicted by new hybrid deep learning approach such as Recurrent capsule networks (CapsRNN), Fuzzy Interface System (FIS) and Optimized Bi-LSTM (O-Bidirectional Long short Memory). The proposed model TCC-HDL has been analyzed in terms of Accuracy, Precision, F-Measure and Recall with the standard algorithms like Bi-LSTM, CapsRNN, GRU, and LSTM. The information comes from the Highway Traﬃc Crash Dataset. Statistical features, higher-order statistical features, correlation-based features, and database features are used to extract information from the collected data.



FINDINGS: The work achieved 0.0102 to 0.1043% improvement in terms of accuracy, 0.0088% to 0.2133% of Precision, 0.039% to 0.2364% of Recall and 0.0056% to 0.083% of F-Measure. Novelty: New hybrid deep learning approach for predicting the situation of heavy traﬃc CapsRNN algorithm which has the better action recogoization and Bi-LSTM is the long term prediction of data which optimized using RSOA can fused together and it is fed as input to Fuzzy Interface System (FIS).

