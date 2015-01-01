Abstract

This paper proposes a cellular automata model for highway heterogeneous traffic flow mixed with CAVs (connected automated vehicles) and HDVs (human-driven vehicles). The classic Gipps safety distance model as well as the four car-following modes between CAVs and HDVs are introduced into the model. By considering the platooning behavior of CAVs, the influence of CAVs (platoons) on the of heterogeneous traffic flow is simulated under different densities and penetration rates. The results show that CAVs (platoons) contribute to improve the passing capacity of heterogeneous traffic flow. Specifically, CAVs (platoons) can reduce the congestion extent and accelerate the dissipation of congestion, and this effect is more obvious with the increase of penetration rate. Besides, different penetration rates correspond to different optimal platoon length, and the optimal platoon length is 6-8 vehicles. From the TERCRI index, it can be found that CAVs can improve the overall road safety.

Language: en