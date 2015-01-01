Abstract

The relationship between Nepal and India is marked by shared cultural, religious, and trade ties, but both countries face challenges in developing their road transportation infrastructure due to diverse geographical terrains. Road injuries pose a significant public health challenge, leading to fatalities and disabilities, and incurring social and economic costs. The data for this comparative study on road transportation and safety practices in Nepal and India was gathered from various credible sources. These sources included reliable government reports, reports from road safety organizations, and reports from the World Health Organization (WHO). The result of the study revealed that both nations need to strengthen their road safety practices to reduce accidents and fatalities. Key legislative factors related to road safety also require improvement in both countries. The study emphasizes a collaborative approach involving multiple stakeholders to combat road safety challenges, focusing on modifying road user behaviors, improving road planning and maintenance, and strengthening governance and enforcement mechanisms. By incorporating multi-faceted approaches and strong political commitment, both Nepal and India can create a safer road environment, leading to improved economic progress and a better quality of life for their citizens. Furthermore, emphasizing road safety priorities between India and Nepal presents a valuable opportunity for collaborative regional initiatives. These joint efforts can enhance and support the road safety strategies of each country, leading to more effective and efficient implementation. By working together, they can significantly improve road safety in the region and achieve successful outcomes, benefiting both nations and contributing to safer transportation between them.

Language: en