Pai N, Vella SLC. J. Psychiatry Spectr. 2023; 2(2): 102-104.
(Copyright © 2023, Psychiatric Society Karnataka Chapter and the author(s), Publisher Wolters Kluwer)
Mental illness can have a pervasive and detrimental effect on individuals, their families, and communities. Over recent years, rates of mental illness have been increasing worldwide, with the World Health Organization (WHO) reporting that mental and substance use disorders increased by 13% in 2017 and have increased further since the start of the current pandemic.[1,2] Mental illness and mental disorders are related to 1 in 5 years being lost to disability worldwide.[1,2] In India, recently, Sagar et al. (2020) ascertained that one in seven people have a mental disorder.[1,3] The purpose of this commentary is to provide a general overview of psychiatric epidemiology including challenges as well as a discussion of two recent articles detailing the findings of the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) in India; one of the articles provides a comparison with Australian data.
