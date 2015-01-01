|
Bijjal SS, Ganiger FB, Mugali JD, Shaikh M, Purad V, Anirudh B. J. Psychiatry Spectr. 2023; 2(1): 16-21.
Deliberate self-harm is an act or self-inflicted injury without suicidal intent and nonfatal outcome. In recent years, the rates of self-harm are increasing in women of childbearing age and are recognized as a global health problem. Various risk factors such as adverse life events, lack of social and emotional support, and personality traits have been identified in women presenting with self-harm. Such acts not only affect the physical and psychological well-being of the women but also have deleterious effects on overall children's development of all domains. Women presenting with self-harm during perinatal period should be evaluated carefully for underlying causative factors and adequately treated so as to decrease the morbidity.
