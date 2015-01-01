Abstract

The World Health Organization reports that psychiatric disorders are the leading cause of disability globally. To gauge this burden of mental disorders, several psychiatric epidemiological studies have been conducted in India since as early as the 1960s. However, these studies were difficult to compare due to factors such as variations in sampling methods, defining a case/diagnosis, screening/diagnostic instruments, lack of trained human resources, or being limited to a particular region. Therefore, with the National Mental Health Survey (NMHS) 2016, India has conducted a landmark nationwide study to counter these limitations. The NMHS study will also help shape future policies and programs related to mental health. Recently, India has also completed a dedicated nationwide study on the extent of substance use. Thus, in this review paper, we provide a glimpse of the path taken so far by the psychiatric epidemiological studies in India and pointed out the areas to be focused on in the future to curb disability/morbidity/fatality caused by psychiatric disorders.

Language: en