Shah A, Das N, Arasappa R, Ganjekar S, Thippeswamy H, Satyanarayana VA, Kishore MT, Vaiphei K, Chandra PS. J. Psychiatry Spectr. 2023; 2(1): 59-65.

Copyright © 2023, Psychiatric Society Karnataka Chapter and the author(s), Publisher Wolters Kluwer

10.4103/jopsys.jopsys_60_22

Perinatal depression (PND) is associated with poor obstetric and neonatal outcomes, and severe PND warrants psychiatric hospitalization. A mother-baby unit is ideal for joint admission of the mother-baby dyad for treating mothers with severe PND. Medical and psychosocial factors might precipitate, perpetuate, and maintain PND and hence requires holistic interventions by a multidisciplinary team. The current case illustrates various symptom domains, risks, protective factors, and ways to differentiate postpartum blues and bipolar depression from PND. Measures to prevent a relapse form an essential component of managing PND.


