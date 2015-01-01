Abstract

Perinatal depression (PND) is associated with poor obstetric and neonatal outcomes, and severe PND warrants psychiatric hospitalization. A mother-baby unit is ideal for joint admission of the mother-baby dyad for treating mothers with severe PND. Medical and psychosocial factors might precipitate, perpetuate, and maintain PND and hence requires holistic interventions by a multidisciplinary team. The current case illustrates various symptom domains, risks, protective factors, and ways to differentiate postpartum blues and bipolar depression from PND. Measures to prevent a relapse form an essential component of managing PND.

