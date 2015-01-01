SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Arampady CN, Nair P, Ragashree MR, Anusha MS, Mangalwedhe SB. J. Psychiatry Spectr. 2022; 1(2): 80-83.

(Copyright © 2022, Psychiatric Society Karnataka Chapter and the author(s), Publisher Wolters Kluwer)

10.4103/jopsys.jopsys_15_21

unavailable

Nearly 5% of population identify themselves as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ). It is important to know what constitutes this subset of the population and also know what constitutes human sexuality. Challenges faced by LGBTQ population are numerous and varied. Historically, they have been marginalized by the mental healthcare system and continue to be marginalized by some sections of the society. There is a higher prevalence of mental disorders and suicide in this population. Government and the mental health institutions in the country are taking numerous steps to overcome this lacuna, but there is still some way to go. Hence, mental health professionals should be sufficiently educated, equipped, and trained to provide adequate and affirming care for this population.


