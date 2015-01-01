Abstract

The vulnerable adolescent population frequently struggle with psychoactive inhalant abuse, having experimented with inhalant at some time during early childhood. Inhalant abuse is more prevalent among youth, especially from socially and economically backward communities, presenting with episodic waxing and waning course. Inhalant use can result in physical and mental health issues namely, addiction to other substances, depression, memory disturbances, psychosis, suicidal thoughts, decreased learning, and physical conditions such as anemia, cardiac, pulmonary, and renal issues. This case series aims to raise awareness among the general public and medical professionals about the growing problem of inhalant addiction and the need for treatment in North Karnataka.

