Abstract

Suicide rates increased by 26.7% among Hispanics from 2015 to 2020, driven at least in part by highly lethal firearm suicide deaths. However, there are critical gaps in characterizing firearm suicide risks and prevention opportunities in Hispanic communities. We examined Hispanic adult firearm suicide decedents reported through the National Violent Death Reporting System from 2013-2019, focusing on demographic characteristics, firearm choices, suicidal thoughts/behaviors, mental health, and mental health treatment, compared with non-Hispanic adult firearm suicide decedents. Only 13.8% of Hispanic firearm suicide decedents were known to be undergoing treatment for a mental health or substance use problem prior to death, compared to 18.8% of non-Hispanic firearm suicide decedents. On average, Hispanic firearm suicide decedents were significantly less likely than non-Hispanic firearm suicide decedents known to have been treated for a mental health or substance use problem. These results may underscore the critical need for public health agencies and policymakers to promote initiatives integrating mental health screening into medical care, reducing mental health stigma among Hispanics, and expanding mental health treatment capacity in Hispanic communities.We examined Hispanic adult firearm suicide decedents reported through the National Violent Death Reporting System from 2013-2019, focusing on demographic characteristics, firearm choices, suicidal thoughts and behaviors, mental health, and mental health treatment, compared with non-Hispanic adult firearm suicide decedents. We found key differences in demographic characteristics, firearm choices, and known history of suicidal thoughts and behaviors, mental ill health, and mental health treatment between Hispanic and non-Hispanic adult firearm suicide decedents. One key finding from this study was that Hispanic adult firearm suicide decedents were significantly less likely than non-Hispanic adult firearm suicide decedents known to be undergoing treatment for mental health or substance use problems prior to death. Additionally, compared with non-Hispanic decedents, Hispanic decedents were more likely to have a known history of suicidal thoughts/plans and suicide attempts. Handguns were used in three-fourths (74.9%) of non-Hispanic firearm suicide deaths but more than 8 in 10 (81.9%) Hispanic firearm suicide deaths. These results may indicate opportunities for public health agencies and policymakers to promote initiatives integrating mental health screening into primary medical care, reducing mental health stigma among Hispanics, and expanding mental health treatment capacity in Hispanic communities.

