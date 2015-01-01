Abstract

High emergency department (ED) pediatric readiness is associated with improved survival in children, but the cost is unknown. We evaluated the costs of emergency care for children across quartiles of ED pediatric readiness. This was a retrospective cohort study of children aged 0-17 years receiving emergency services in 747 EDs in 9 states from January 1, 2012, through December 31, 2017. We measured ED pediatric readiness using the weighted Pediatric Readiness Score (range: 0-100). The primary outcome was the total cost of acute care (ED and inpatient) in 2022 dollars, adjusted for ED case mix and hospital characteristics. A total of 15 138 599 children received emergency services, including 27.6% with injuries and 72.4% with acute medical illness. The average adjusted per-patient cost by quartile of ED pediatric readiness ranged from $991 (quartile 1) to $1064 (quartile 4) for injured children and $1104-$1217 for medical children. The resulting cost differences were $72 (95% CI: −$6 to $151) and $113 (95% CI: $20-$206), respectively. Receiving emergency care in high-readiness EDs was not associated with marked increases in the cost of delivering services.

Language: en