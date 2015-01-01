Abstract

Previous studies have established relationships between the Dark Tetrad traits and sexual violence and its acceptance through myths about this type of violence. Sexual violence is positively associated with machismo, with sexist beliefs having been found to be linked with the Dark Tetrad and with the acceptance of sexual violence. Using a community sample comprising 362 adults between the ages of 18 and 70 (M = 35.6, SD = 14.3) and three self-report measures, this cross-sectional study aimed to explore the mediating role of sexual machismo in the relationship between each of the Dark Tetrad traits and the acceptance of sexual violence, both in the overall sample and by gender, as well as whether a significant variance in this acceptance is explained by the "dark" traits, sexual machismo, and gender. In the regression, sexual machismo (the male) gender, and only Machiavellianism were uniquely associated with the acceptance of sexual violence, and sexual machismo partially mediated the associations between the Dark Tetrad and the acceptance of sexual violence. These findings indicate that being male and higher in sexism is more closely linked with the acceptance of sexual violence than most Dark Tetrad traits. Moreover, the associations between the Dark Tetrad, sexual machismo, and the acceptance of sexual violence were stronger in men, consistent with the notion that these traits facilitate a "male" exploitive mating strategy, which likely also extends to victim-blaming and positive attitudes about sexual violence more broadly. Lastly, the results emphasize the pervasiveness of beliefs about male superiority over women and its relationship with victim-blaming even in women.

