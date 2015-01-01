Abstract

PURPOSE: Lack of sleep is a harm that can lead to chronic diseases ranging from diabetes to heart disease. We examined the exposure to interpersonal violence and its association with sleep, following the COVID-19 stay-at-home order.



DESIGN: Cross-sectional. SETTING: Surveys were completed online and via paper-and-pencil in English and Spanish (N = 2049; RR = 68.4%). SUBJECTS: Respondents were 18+ and residing in Chicago. MEASURES: The Chicago Department of Public Health's "2022 Healthy Chicago Survey COVID-19 Social Impact Survey". ANALYSIS: We developed two weighted models. Model 1 examined the effects of neighborhood violence on meeting the national sleep recommendation. Model 2 examined the effects of violence in the home among friends or family on meeting the sleep recommendation, incorporating additional predictors: victimization, stress, gender, race/ethnicity, household income, and general health. Odds ratios were estimated using multivariate logistic regression.



RESULTS: Exposure to neighborhood violence and sleep was not significant, but knowing a friend or family member who experienced violence or mistreatment in their home affected the odds of meeting the sleep recommendation (OR =.61, 95% CI =.44-.84). Non-Hispanic Blacks had 52% lower odds of meeting sleep recommendations (OR =.48, 95% CI =.37-.63).



CONCLUSION: Addressing the harms to sleep that followed COVID-19 should engage diverse stakeholders in implementing culturally responsive interventions to promote adequate sleep and prevent chronic disease.

