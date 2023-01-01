Abstract

Racism has been declared a public health threat. With increased direct and vicarious exposure to racism-based violence through social media, we explored the associations between racism-based events and traumatic stress symptomatology, as well as self- and collective care (inclusive of coping, activism, and ethnic and racial identity) through a mixed-methods approach. A total of 104 racism-based events were reported across 43 Black and/or Latine/x emerging adults in the sample, with a majority endorsing racism-based stress or traumatic stress (i.e., the symptomatology associated with a racism-based event). Individuals who reported higher racism-based traumatic stress symptoms immediately following a racism-based event also reported higher ethnic identity resolution scores. Further, 19%-42% of participants reported racism-based traumatic stress and racism-based stress more recently (respectively), showing that racism-based events may be traumatic stressors with long-term mental health consequences. Participants provided thick descriptions of how they defined and engaged in self- and collective care as wellness and activism and reported engaging in cultural, ancestral, spiritual, and religious practices in an attempt to heal. The findings of this study underscore the importance of radical hope and radical healing for Black and Latine/x communities. (PsycInfo Database Record (c) 2023 APA, all rights reserved).

