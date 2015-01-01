Abstract

OBJECTIVE: Studies evaluating the association of knee and hip osteoarthritis (OA) with falls and fractures have inconsistent findings. We aimed to investigate associations of symptomatic and radiographic knee and hip OA with risk of falls, recurrent falls, and fractures.



METHODS: We conducted an electronic search of databases from inception to February 2023. Two authors independently screened studies, extracted data, and assessed the risk of bias using the Newcastle-Ottawa Scale tool in eligible studies. Pooled odds ratios (ORs) with 95% confidence intervals (CIs) were calculated using random-effects models.



RESULTS: Of 17 studies included (n = 862849), 2 had a high risk of bias. Among studies that evaluated falls or fractures as outcomes, 7/8 (87.5%) and 5/11 (45.5%) were self-reported, respectively. Both symptomatic knee and hip OA were associated with increased risk of recurrent falls (knee: OR = 1.55, 95% CI 1.10 to 2.18; hip: OR = 1.50, 95% CI 1.28 to 1.75) but not falls or fractures. Radiographic knee OA increased risk of falls (OR = 1.28, 95% CI 1.03 to 1.59) and did not significantly increase risk of recurrent falls (OR = 1.39, 95% CI 0.97 to 1.97) or fractures (OR = 1.22, 95% CI 0.99 to 1.52). Radiographic hip OA decreased the risk of recurrent falls (OR = 0.70, 95% CI 0.51 to 0.96) but had no statistically significant association with fractures (OR = 1.16, 95% CI 0.79 to 1.71).



CONCLUSION: Symptomatic knee and hip OA were both associated with an increased risk of recurrent falls, and radiographic knee OA was associated with an increased risk of falls. No statistically significant associations of radiographic and symptomatic knee or hip OA with fractures were found.

