Abstract

PURPOSE: The purpose of this study was to evaluate return to play (RTP), clinical outcomes and recurrence rates in collision athletes 20 years of age and younger who underwent open Latarjet for anterior shoulder instability.



METHODS: A retrospective review of collision athletes 20 years of age and younger, who underwent an open Latarjet procedure by a single surgeon between the years of 2010-2020 was carried out. Inclusion criteria were; 1) collision athlete, 2) underwent open Latarjet procedure, 3) 16-20 years old, and 4) minimum 24 month follow-up. Exclusion criteria were; 1) other pathology of the ipsilateral shoulder and 2) non-collision athlete. Rate of RTP, time to RTP, rate of return to pre-injury level, the Shoulder Instability Return to Sport after Injury score (SIRSI) score, Subjective Shoulder Value (SSV), Visual Analogue Scale (VAS) scores and recurrence events were recorded. Quantitative statistical analysis was carried out.



RESULTS: The study included 105 male collision athletes with a mean age of 18.6 ± 1.0 years (range: 17-20). The mean follow up for patients was 36 ± 26.2 months. A total of 93 (88.6%) RTP at a mean time of 6.3 ± 2.2 months, with 73 (69.5%) returning to their pre-injury level of participation. The mean SIRSI score was 69.2 ± 21.8, the mean VAS score was 2.3 ± 2.1, the mean SSV score was 84.1 ± 16.8. Five patients (4.8%) re-dislocated their shoulder, with 4 of these requiring a further surgery (3.8%). Two patients (1.9%) reported incidents of subluxation.



CONCLUSION: The open Latarjet procedure in young collision athletes results in high rates of RTP, excellent functional outcomes and low recurrence rates at mid-term follow-up. Additionally complication rates are low in this cohort.

