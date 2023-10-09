Abstract

Directly applying brain signals to operate a mobile manned platform, such as a vehicle, may help people with neuromuscular disorders regain their driving ability. In this paper, we developed a novel electroencephalogram (EEG) signal-based driver-vehicle interface (DVI) for the continuous and asynchronous control of brain-controlled vehicles. The proposed DVI consists of the user interface, the command decoding algorithm, and the control model. The user interface is designed to present the control commands and induce the corresponding brain patterns. The command decoding algorithm is developed to decode the control command. The control model is built to convert the decoded commands to control signals. Offline experimental results show that the developed DVI can generate a motion control command with an accuracy of 83.59% and a detection time of about 2 s, while it has a recognition accuracy of 90.06% in idle states. A real-time brain-controlled simulated vehicle based on the DVI was developed and tested on a U-turn road. Experimental results show the feasibility of the DVI for continuously and asynchronously controlling a vehicle. This work not only advances the research on brain-controlled vehicles but also provides valuable insights into driver-vehicle interfaces, multimodal interaction, and intelligent vehicles.

