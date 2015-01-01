|
Silva-Junior JS, Martinez MC, Sekiya FS, de Miranda CB, Fischer FM. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e1881.
37770862
BACKGROUND: Musculoskeletal disorders and injuries (MSDI) are conditions that affect the locomotor system characterized by pain and impairment of functionality. They are the leading cause of years lived with disability. The aim of this study was to analyze the factors that influence the return to work (RTW) among workers on sick leave due to MSDI. METHODS: A longitudinal study was conducted in the city of São Paulo, Brazil, between 2020-2022. The participants were 216 workers who required social security compensation due to MSDI. They filled out online questionnaires about their sociodemographic characteristics, health risk behaviors, work characteristics and health conditions. They were followed for 365 days after their first day of sick leave. A Cox regression was performed to identify the factors that influenced their first RTW.
Return to work; Occupational health; Longitudinal study; Musculoskeletal system