Citation
Bekelcho T, Olani AB, Woldemeskel A, Alemayehu M, Guta G. BMC Public Health 2023; 23(1): e1884.
Copyright
DOI
PMID
37770892
Abstract
BACKGROUND: Road traffic Injuries (RTI) are multifaceted occurrences determined by the combination of multiple factors. Also, severity levels of injuries from road traffic accidents are determined by the interaction of the composite factors. Even though most accidents are severe to fatal in developing countries, there is still a lack of extensive researches on crash severity levels and factors associated with these accidents. Hence, this study was intended to identify severity levels of road traffic injuries and determinant factors in Addis Ababa City, Ethiopia.
Language: en
Keywords
Ethiopia; Addis Ababa; Injury severity level; Ordinal logistic regression; Road traffic injuries