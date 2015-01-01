|
Salman D, Marino K, Griffin S, Shafik A, Fitzpatrick D, Majeed A, Vishnubala D. Br. J. Gen. Pract. 2023; 73(735): 440-442.
37770212
The clear benefits to individual, population, and planetary health from participation in physical activity and sport must be balanced against supporting individuals following injury. Over recent years, sport-related concussion (SRC) and its potential sequelae have gained increasing interest and attention, and the current Rugby World Cup will hopefully illustrate the progress made in treating SRC more rigorously. Two recent publications: the consensus statement from the Concussion In Sport Group (CISG) at the 6th International Conference on Concussion in Sport, Amsterdam,1 and UK Government landmark concussion guidance,2 will help refine the understanding, diagnosis, and management of SRC.
