Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Whitehouse DP, Newcombe VF. Br. J. Hosp. Med. (MA Health) 2023; 84(9): 1-9.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2023, M A Healthcare)

DOI

10.12968/hmed.2023.0171

PMID

37769260

Abstract

Sports-related concussion is a common presentation to the emergency department, with increasing evidence of short and long-term morbidity. The heterogeneity of symptoms and clinical outcomes, alongside a lack of familiarity with current guidance, can present significant challenges to clinicians. This article presents an overview of the current literature concerning assessment and management of sports-related concussion in the emergency department and outlines a framework for graduated return to activity as based upon the current national guidance.


Language: en

Keywords

Sports; Brain injury; Athletes; Brain concussion; Traumatic

