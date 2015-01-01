Abstract

Sports-related concussion is a common presentation to the emergency department, with increasing evidence of short and long-term morbidity. The heterogeneity of symptoms and clinical outcomes, alongside a lack of familiarity with current guidance, can present significant challenges to clinicians. This article presents an overview of the current literature concerning assessment and management of sports-related concussion in the emergency department and outlines a framework for graduated return to activity as based upon the current national guidance.

