|
Citation
|
Hetzer SM, Casagrande A, Qu'd D, Dobrozsi N, Bohnert J, Biguma V, Evanson NK, McGuire JL. Brain Sci. 2023; 13(9).
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2023, Switzerland Molecular Diversity Preservation International (MDPI) AG)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
37759831
|
PMCID
|
Abstract
|
BACKGROUND: Multiple measures of injury severity are suggested as common data elements in preclinical traumatic brain injury (TBI) research. The robustness of these measures in characterizing injury severity is unclear. In particular, it is not known how reliably they predict individual outcomes after experimental TBI.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
early measures; fluid percussion injury; neurologic severity score; rats; traumatic brain injury (TBI)