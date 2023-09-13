Abstract

BACKGROUND: Aging increases individual susceptibility to falls and injuries, suggesting poorer adaptation of balance responses to perturbation during locomotion, which can be measured with the locomotor adaptation task (LAT). However, it is unclear how aging and lifestyle factors affect these responses during walking. Hence, the present study investigates the relationship between balance and lifestyle factors during the LAT in healthy individuals across the adult lifespan using a correlational design.



METHODS: Thirty participants aged 20-78 years performed an LAT on a split-belt treadmill (SBT). We evaluated the magnitude and rate of adaptation and deadaptation during the LAT. Participants reported their lifelong physical and cognitive activity.



RESULTS: Age positively correlated with gait-line length asymmetry at the late post-adaptation phase (p = 0.007). These age-related effects were mediated by recent physical activity levels (p = 0.040).



CONCLUSION: Our results confirm that locomotor adaptive responses are preserved in aging, but the ability to deadapt newly learnt balance responses is compromised with age. Physical activity mediates these age-related effects. Therefore, gait symmetry post-adaptation could effectively measure the risk of falling, and maintaining physical activity could protect against declines in balance.

